Odisha Man Carries Father’s Body in a Makeshift Sling For 5 Km as Health Dept Refuses to Provide Hearse Van

Bhubaneswar: In yet another shocking incident, a tribal man in Odisha was forced to carry the body of his father in a sling and walk for five kilometers for the funeral as state health department officials refused to provide a hearse van.

Pulu Majhi, a resident of Melghar village in Thuamul Rampur block, carried the body of his father, Nigadi Majhi, aged about 55, who was declared dead at a hospital at Kaniguma after a brief spell of fever on Monday. Pulu, his wife and kin requested the hospital authorities and the local health department officials to provide a vehicle to take the body to their home for the funeral. The officials refused to help them.

“I had no money with me to hire a private vehicle. When all my requests fell on deaf ears, I and a relative put my father’s body in a long piece of cloth and made a sling out of it. There was no other option left before us,” said Pulu Majhi, a poor farmer and daily-wager.

Some of his relatives captured the scene of a body being carried in a sling with their mobile phone.

The tribal villagers are angry at the officials who refused to help Manjhi even though the state government has implemented the ‘Mahaprayana scheme’, which offers free transportation of bodies from hospitals.

Kalahandi’s Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Banalata Devi ordered a probe into the incident. “I can comment only after a probe finds out under what circumstances the body had to be carried from the hospital in a sling. Action will be taken against officials responsible if the probe points at negligence,” she said.

According to sources, Kalahandi district, which has a population of about 16.5 lakh in its 13 blocks, has only eight ambulances and four hearse vans.

Meanwhile, Paramananda Majhi, a local tribal leader hit out at the government and said what happened with Pulu Majhi’s father is what happens in nine out of ten such cases in the area. “Public health services Kalahandi district are in shambles. Being a tribal-dominated and remote area, Thuamul Rampur needs special attention from the government,” Majhi said.

In August 2016, a tribal farmer Dana Majhi was forced to walk 10 km with his wife’s body on his soldiers after being denied a hearse van. Dana Majhi’s story, widely covered by the media at the time, had sparked outrage across the globe, forcing the Odisha government to fine-tune its hearse van service by putting in place elaborate guidelines for the free transportation of bodies from hospitals two months later.

(With inputs from Anshuman Patra)