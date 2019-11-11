Odisha Man Dies in His Sleep after Mobile Phone Kept Near Head Explodes While Charging
The incident took place late on Sunday night when the deceased, identified as Kuna Pradhan, who worked as a mason, was sleeping along with three other workers in the room at a construction site at Atharabanki area.
Representative image.
Paradip: A 22-year-old man died after his mobile phone, which was being charged, exploded while he was sleeping in a room in the port town of Paradip, police said.
The incident took place late on Sunday night when the deceased, identified as Kuna Pradhan, who worked as a mason, was sleeping along with three other workers in the room at a construction site at Atharabanki area, Inspector-in-Charge of Paradip police station R K Samal said.
The mobile phone, which was being charged and placed near Pradhan's bed, exploded when all of the four persons were asleep, the police officer said. When the mobile exploded, he died on the spot, Samal said.
The mason, who hailed from Ranpur area in Nayagarh district, was engaged in the construction of a temple in Paradip undertaken by an association of truck owners.
On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
- Viral Video Shows Man Playing 'Fetch' Rugby With Beluga Whale in Ocean
- Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner
- Instagram Will Hide Likes on Posts in The US, Influencers Must be Quite Worried
- Twice! Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Being Denied a Penalty is Internet's New Favourite Meme