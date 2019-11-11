Take the pledge to vote

Odisha Man Dies in Sleep After Mobile Phone Left on Charging Explodes

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the deceased, who worked as a mason, was sleeping along with three other workers in the room at construction site at Atharabanki area.

Updated:November 11, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Odisha Man Dies in Sleep After Mobile Phone Left on Charging Explodes
Paradip: A 22-year-old man died after his mobile phone, which was being charged, exploded while he was sleeping in a room in the port town of Paradip, police said.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when the deceased, identified as Kuna Pradhan, who worked as a mason, was sleeping along with three other workers in the room at construction site at Atharabanki area, Inspector-in-Charge of Paradip police station RK Samal said.

The mobile phone, which was being charge and placed near Pradhans bed, exploded when all of the four persons were asleep, the police officer said.

When the mobile exploded, he died on the spot, Samal said.

The mason, who hailed from Ranpur area in Nayagarh district, was engaged in the construction of a temple in Paradip undertaken by an association of truck owners.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

