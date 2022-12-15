CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha Man Takes Partner to Gujarat, Stabs Her 49 Times As He Didn't Want to Marry Her; Arrested
1-MIN READ

Odisha Man Takes Partner to Gujarat, Stabs Her 49 Times As He Didn’t Want to Marry Her; Arrested

Jagannath was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)(Representative image)

In a bid to kill her, Jagannath took her to Surat with him and deceitfully took her to the crime spot saying they would roam around the city

Jagannath Goda, a man from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar allegedly killed his partner by stabbing her multiple times, as he didn’t want to marry her. According to reports, his partner named Kunidar Seemadas had been persuading him to get married to her, but he was not willing.

In a bid to kill her, Jagannath took her to Surat with him and deceitfully took her to the crime spot saying they would roam around the city. He then stabbed her 49 times until she was dead, an India Today report said.

According to police, Jagannath threw the woman’s body into an abandoned field before returning to Bhubaneswar. The body was recovered by Surat Police, which then started an investigation into the matter.

Police got their first major lead from the t-shirt of the victim, and later managed to arrest the accused, based on evidence found through CCTV cameras, and inquiries made around bus stands and railway station in the city.

Jagannath was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are trying to ascertain if any other accomplices were behind the brutal murder.

