Odisha May See Over 19,000 Covid Cases During Peak of 3rd Wave, 12% Kids Likely to be Infected

Odisha may see over 19,000 coronavirus cases when a possible third wave of the pandemic will reach its peak, according to the state health department. The government further said the third wave will be around for 75 days.

The state’s assessment also stated that 12 percent of the children will be infected, and of these, only 5 percent will be hospitalised.

The administration has asked all the district collectors to be prepared to deal with the pandemic till March 2022. In a letter to all the DCs and magistrates, PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary of the State Health and Family Welfare Department said that coronavirus cases may reach 19,278 during the peak, while 10,217 cases may emerge per day on an average.

Similarly, the total number of cases is expected to be around 7,66,275 in these 75 days, compared to 5,21,150 in the second wave, Mohapatra said.

The state has also issued guidelines to spend Rs 800 crore sanctioned by the Centre under the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II, 2021-22, to combat the virus and also strengthen public healthcare delivery system during the third wave.

Special Secretary, Health, Ajit Kumar Mohanty said the state government has approved Rs 176 crore for 28 field hospitals at selected DHHs, SDHs and CHCs, and Rs 53.82 crore would be spent on ambulance support for Covid patients and Rs 12.60 crore for establishment of Liquid Medical Oxygen plants and Medical Gas Pipeline System. The government has also asked district collectors to complete the commissioning of the infrastructure by December this year.

Gearing up for Third wave

The third wave may require 6,000 beds, but the government has readied 3,000 beds. Arrangements are being made to increase the capacity. Setting up of oxygen plants is also underway in all districts. Arrangements are also being made to set up ICU-oxygen beds in all districts for children. Targeted testing is also being carried out, said Dr Niranjan Mishra, the Public Health Director of Odisha government.

According to the ICMR guidelines, people with symptoms, those coming in contact with infected people, high-risk groups, people coming from outside, and health workers are being tested, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here