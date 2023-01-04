Odisha: Men in SUV Chase Woman Cop, Threaten Her with Sword

A group of men in an SUV allegedly chased, hurled abuses and threatened a policewoman with a sword in Bhubaneswar while she was returning home in her car after night duty, an officer said on Wednesday.

The SUV has been identified on the basis of the details provided by the woman sub-inspector of police (SI) and efforts are on to nab the culprits soon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said.

In her complaint, the SI of Mahila police station, Subhashree Nayak, said the incident occurred at around 1.30 am on Tuesday when she was returning home in her car after her duty was over.

Three men approached her car in an SUV near Science Park area. The men hurled abuses at Nayak and chased her car, she alleged in the complaint.

She managed to go to the closed gate of the Reserve Police Office and stopped her car. The three accused people also reached there and an argument ensued. One person from the SUV then took out a sword and threatened to kill her.

As she raised an alarm, some police personnel from the office rushed to the spot and the SUV sped away.

The police are checking CCTV footage and as the SUV has been identified, the culprits will be arrested soon, the DCP said.

Singh said, “The police are extra sensitive towards cases involving the security of women in the city.”

