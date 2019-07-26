Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Odisha Mine Accident: 2 More Bodies Found, CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Nine workers suffered injuries in the accident, while four were feared trapped. The body of one of the miners was recovered a day after.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Odisha Mine Accident: 2 More Bodies Found, CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia
Image for Representation (REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso)
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the coal mine accident in Odisha's Angul district increased to three with the recovery of two more bodies on Friday, officials said.

The miners were killed in a dump slide at the opencast mine in the Talcher coalfields on Tuesday.

Nine workers suffered injuries in the accident, while four were feared trapped. The body of one of the miners was recovered a day after.

"Rescue teams today recovered the bodies of two workers from the debris of the landmass that broke loose on Tuesday night. Those injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at the company's hospital in Talcher," a spokesperson of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said.

A team of MCL officials and the NDRF personnel are carrying out search operations for the fourth miner, he said.

"An inquiry committee, under the supervision of the general manager (safety and rescue), has started a probe to ascertain the cause of strata failure," the spokesperson added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the incident, an official said on Wednesday.

Patnaik conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families, he said.

The spokesperson said the MCL, too, will extend a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased, along with gratuity, provident fund, full compensation as per the Employees Compensation Act and benefits under the Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

One member of the family will be eligible for a contractual job at the MCL, he said.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram