CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home » News » India » Odisha MLA Files Contempt Petition Against Lokayukta in HC For 'Forging' HC Orders
1-MIN READ

Odisha MLA Files Contempt Petition Against Lokayukta in HC For 'Forging' HC Orders

Panigrahy was expelled from the ruling BJD in November 2020 for "anti-people" activities. (Image: Pixabay)

Panigrahy was expelled from the ruling BJD in November 2020 for "anti-people" activities. (Image: Pixabay)

The two orders involved the MLA who was arrested in December last year for allegedly defrauding people promising them jobs, and sent to jail.

Cuttack: Odisha MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy on Wednesday said that he moved the Orissa High Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Odisha Lokayukta Justice (Retd) Ajit Kumar Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating two orders of the high court involving the politician.

The contempt petition was also filed against the state Lokayukta Secretary Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Panigrahy and his counsel Pitambar Acharya told a press conference here. They claimed that the Lokayukta in May this year had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging two orders of the high court passed in February and April.

In the SLP, the Lokayukta and its secretary have attached forged and fabricating orders of the Orissa High Court, the Gopalpur MLA and his lawyer alleged.

The two orders involved the MLA who was arrested in December last year for allegedly defrauding people promising them jobs, and sent to jail. He is now out on bail. Panigrahy was expelled from the ruling BJD in November 2020 for “anti-people" activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 11, 2021, 23:45 IST