Odisha MLA Rescues Pregnant Woman from Flood-affected Village, Takes Her to Hospital

A newly elected legislator from Balasore Sadar constituency in Odisha has rescued a pregnant woman, who developed labour pain, from a flood-affected village and took her to a nearby hospital. MLA Swarup Kumar Das on Thursday received an SOS call from village sarpanch after which he first reached district’s Mundadhar village, which was immersed completely due to incessant rain, on a speedboat and then rescued the woman.

The pregnant woman named Mamata Rout and her family were worried as they couldn’t find any way to reach a nearby hospital due to floodwaters in the village. The family contacted the village sarpanch after which a call was made to the MLA, who was already inspecting the affected villages on a boat.

He immediately reached Mundadhar village and took the woman to the nearest motorable road on his speedboat and then drove her to the district hospital, where she gave birth to a boy.

