Odisha: Mob Kills Man, Injures Another After SUV Runs Over Elderly Man in Mayurbhanj

A mob allegedly beat a person to death on Tuesday after an elderly man was run over by a speeding SUV at Katara Chhack under Bangiriposi police station of the Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the incident took place near Katara Chhak on National Highway 49 at around 11 am. Harihar Sethi (67), of Goshanipal village in Banakati panchayat, was driving his scooter when he was hit by a speeding SUV.

The eyewitness said that after the crash, the SUV driver continue to drag the scooter a long-distance following which the elderly man died on the spot. Locals caught the driver but he managed to escape taking advantage of the growing crowd.

However, two passengers onboard the SUV faced the wrath of the angry mob and were thrashed mercilessly following which one person, identified as Satyanarayana Nanda (45), of Keonjhar’s Anandpur, succumbed to death while undergoing treatment at the Baripada Hospital (DHH).

Another passenger of the SUV, Phool Chandra Sharma (45), of Uttar Pradesh, who sustained critical injuries in the mob attack, is currently undergoing treatment at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. Both the deceased and the injured are said to be government officers working in Odisha’s potable water scheme Basudha.

Meanwhile, locals staged a road blockade for five hours, demanding justice and compensation for the victim’s family.

Reportedly, police have launched a probe after registering a case and have booked the villagers under Section 302 of the IPC as the assaulted man succumbed to death at the hospital.

IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida said that all those involved in the attack and the driver who fled the scene after the accident will be arrested soon.

