Three Biju Janata Dal MPs sought Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kendrapara Rasabali, a sweet served as Prasad in the Baladevjew temple, from Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Sunday.

Munna Khan, Subash Singh, and Mamata Mohanta also submitted a memorandum to Goyal. The memorandum noted that Kendrapara Rasabali, which is a deep-fried cheese patty soaked in thickened milk, originated in the famed Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara, Odisha around 400 years ago.

The memorandum added that although bearing historical significance, Odia cuisine does not find a mention in the popular food culture.

They urged the Ministry of Commerce and the government to “consider conferring a GI tag on the food Kendrapara Rasabali as it will provide a distinct identity to this sweet delicacy while also building its reputation in the market nationally and internationally.”

The GI certification establishes specific geographical origin and certifies certain unique qualities of a product.

Last year, two other food from Odisha – Kandhamal Haldi and Odisha Rasagola – were given the GI tag by Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Intellectual Property India.

