INDIA

1-MIN READ

Odisha National Ayush Mission Director Held on Sexual Harassment Charges

Representative image.

Representative image.

  • IANS Bhubaneswar
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
Director of the National Ayush Mission in Odisha Bibhu Prasad Sarangi was arrested for sexually harassing a woman employee of his office, here on Thursday.

The Mahila Police arrested Sarangi, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, after hour-long interrogation. A case has been lodged against him on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman employee.

The victim accused Sarangi of sending lewd messages and obscene videos on her WhatsApp number.

Later, Sarangi filed a counter complaint against her on July 7. "The charges against me are false and fabricated," said Sarangi after being arrested by the police.

