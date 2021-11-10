Odisha Officer Held by Vigilance in Disproportionate Assets Case Worth Rs 14.8 Crore

The Odisha Vigilance arrested crorepati officer Pratap Kumar Samal, the Deputy Manager of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation on Wednesday. Vigilance conducted raids at 11 places on the allegation of accumulation of disproportionate assets by the officer. During the raids, the Vigilance seized Rs 38.12 lakh cash and found that Samal and his wife Samita owned assets worth Rs 14.87 crore, which is 1,021 per cent of their known sources of income. The Odisha Vigilance arrested the Pratap and registered an FIR against him and Samita on charges of disproportionate assets.

Vigilance SP R Prakash said, “After thorough searches, the disproportionate assets worth around Rs 14,87 crore were unearthed. He is unable to say his source of income and it is a thousand times more than his actual income. During the investigation, it has also revealed that there were plots and a flat were registered in his wife’s name. The case has registered against both of them."

The anti-corruption agency raided multiple places and the searches concluded in the early morning on Wednesday. During 22 hours of search, the Vigilance has unearthed as many as 25 immovable properties including 22 plots and three buildings.

Vigilance Director Jashwant Jethwa said, “The raids highlight the commitment of Odisha Vigilance towards stronger actions against corruption in the coming days. We have a proficient pool of skilled investigators, a team comprising legal advisers, counsels and prosecutors to strengthen legal aspects, a financial wing with professional CAs, banking officers, etc, to do an in-depth analysis of financial transactions, a technical wing comprising civil engineers for valuation of properties.

We are going towards infusion of the latest technology to help to aid in investigations. With such efforts, we are committed to taking stronger actions against corruption in the coming days."

Vigilance is likely to demand remand of Samal for more investigation.

(With inputs from Mahesh Prasad Nanda in Bhubaneswar)

