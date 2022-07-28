Odisha: One Killed, Over 30 Infected in Nuapada as Diarrhoea Scare Grips Three Districts

After infecting the people of Kashipur block in the Rayagada district, a diarrhoea outbreak is spreading in the Nuapada and Gajapati districts of Odisha. One person lost his life and 30 got critical after getting infected with the disease in the Komana block of Nuapada district. In the Mohana block of the Gajapati district also one person died and 10 got infected.

In the Kashipur block of Rayagada, the situation is worse with 10 people dead and more than 200 getting infected with cholera. It has spread to 197 villages. The district administration is focused on precautionary measures and awareness programmes. ASHA, Anganwadi and health workers are creating awareness in affected areas. Eight mobile Health units are deployed in Kashipur.

Anganwadi worker Maheswari Khara said, “We are creating awareness among the villagers about how to stay away from cholera. We are telling people to drink purified and hot water, distributing medicines, ORS and conducting door-to-door health surveys.”

After Kashipur, a diarrhoea outbreak in Jatagada village under the Komana block of Nuapada district killed one and another 30 people got infected. All infected are under treatment in Taraboda health centre and Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital. Though the reason for the diarrhoea outbreak is yet to be revealed, it is suspected that contamination of drinking water may be the reason for the outbreak. The medical team has reached the affected areas and started treatment.

Drinking water is being supplied in affected areas by the district administration. The situation is now under control.

In Govindpur village of Mohana block under Gajapati district, one person died and 10 got infected. The infected persons have been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical treatment.

“We are in a panic due to diarrhoea. The district administration and health department should take immediate steps to contain diarrhoea,” said a local person.

“More than 20 patients have been admitted to hospital. ASHA, anganwadi and health workers are doing door-to-door health surveys in affected areas. We are taking all precautionary measures to tackle the situation,” said Nuapada district health Supervisor Rushimohan Shabar.

Mohana district medical in-charge Dr Namita Panda said, “Five patients are under treatment. The medical team was also deployed in the affected village of the Mohana district. We suspect it spreads due to contaminated water.”

Inputs from Gajamohan Garadai, Bijay Sahis, Basudev Das in Rayagada, Nuapada and Gajapati

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here