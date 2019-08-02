Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at bseodisha.nic.in, Download via Direct Link Here

The Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 will be published by the Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseodisha.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at bseodisha.nic.in, Download via Direct Link Here
Image for representation.
Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education will release OTET Admit Card 2019 for the teacher recruitment exam on August 2, Friday at 11 am. The Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 will be published by the Board of Secondary Education on its official website bseodisha.nic.in. Students who have applied for OTET examination can access their admit card from this direct link.

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on August 5 (Monday) in three shifts. Further, students can read the official notification here.

Steps to download Odisha OTET admit card 2019:

Students are advised to follow the below listed steps to download their Odisha OTET admit card 2019 for the examination.

Step 1: Visit official website, bseodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'OTET 2019 admit card' link

Step 3: Enter your Registration number, Date of birth and security code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your Odisha OTET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take print out of the same for future use.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a body implemented under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls, and develops secondary education in the state. The BSE is responsible for providing various courses to the students to prepare them for various employment opportunities.

