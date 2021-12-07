Odisha: Padma Shri Awardee Nanda Prusty Dies at 104; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Padma Shri awardee and centenarian teacher from Odisha, Nanda Prusty, fondly known as Nanda Sir, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. He died at the age of 104. He was a resident of Kantira village in Sukinda block and was admitted to the hospital on November 30 after he suddenly collapsed complaining of uneasiness.

He tested positive for Covid at the hospital. His family later took him to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital and Tata Covid Hospital for further treatment. However, when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Nanda Sir. He tweeted, “Pained by the demise of Shri Nanda Prusty Ji. The much respected “Nanda Sir” will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation’s attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony. Om Shanti."

pic.twitter.com/VUpyPWP9FP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2021

Prusty was honoured with the Padma Shri by the President of India last month for his over seven decade-long contributions in the field of education and social service.

Though Nanda Sir could study till Class 7 owing to his family’s poor financial condition, he continued imparting education to primary school students in his area at his ‘Chatashali’ free of cost.

Two days before hospitalisation, Nanda Sir had allegedly been threatened by some fellow villagers over a land dispute. His son had also been thrashed over the disagreement.

As per reports, the centenarian teacher’s son was stopped by a group of miscreants while he was out to fetch medicines for the former. The miscreants then allegedly thrashed him and threatened to do the same with his father if he did not mend ways.

