Odisha Plans to Set up Country's Biggest COVID-19 Hospitals Within 2 Weeks
Accordingly, the state government on Thursday signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIMS Medical Colleges here to set up the 1,000-bed state level hospitals in Bhubaneswar for treatment of Covid-19 patients.
Healthcare workers stand outside an isolated ward for coronavirus patients. (Photo: PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has planned to set up two of the largest Covid-19 hospitals which will have a combined capacity of 1,000 beds and will be functional within a fortnight.
Accordingly, the state government on Thursday signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIMS Medical Colleges here to set up the 1,000-bed state level hospitals in Bhubaneswar for treatment of Covid-19 patients, said a statement.
The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will provide the CSR fundings for the project. Both the new facilities will be functional within a fortnight, the statement said.
The first MoU has been signed by Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, MD of OMC Vyneel Krishna and KIIMS management to set up a 450-bed hospital.
The second MoU was signed by the Health Secretary, S.S. Panda of MCL and SUM management to set up a 500-bed hospital plus ICU facilities.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the partners and thanked OMC and MCL for coming forward and working in synergy in the interest of the people of the state.
Patnaik has also directed to set up similar facilities for Covid-19 cases in other areas of the state.
