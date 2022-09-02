Odisha: POCSO Court Judge Dies by Suicide in Cuttack, Police Launch Probe

In a shocking incident, a special POCSO judge, who had attempted suicide at his house in Cuttack on Friday, died during the course of treatment at a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack.

The deceased judge identified as Justice Subas Kumar Bihari was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his official residence at CDA Sector-9 in Cuttack. He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition where he died during the course of treatment.

He took the drastic step in the absence of his family members.

The exact details behind the drastic decision are yet to be known. However, a case was registered and the police have begun an investigation.

ACP Tapas Pradhan said, “circumstantial evidence suggests the incident is that of suicidal hanging. The rope recovered from the spot will be sent for examination. Further investigation will reveal the reason for death​.”

Advocate Partha Sarathy Nayak said Bihari’s death left a void in the judiciary sector. “it might have been a suicide or there is a possibility of other angles behind the death. His demise left an unfillable void in the judiciary sector,” he said.

(With inputs from Navesh Mohanty and Dwibendu Mishra from Cuttack)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here