Odisha: Police Arrest 3 in Connection With Murder of Journalist's Son

The Commissionerate Police on Saturday cracked the murder mystery of senior journalist Navin Das’s son Manish Anurag by arresting three friends of the deceased person in the case. Three persons are — Amrit Ketan Biswal, an aide of deceased Manish Anurag and his two friends Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra and Mrutyunjay Mishra of Kandhamal district.

Addressing a press conference, the DCP said that a complaint regarding Manish’s abduction had been lodged by his father at the Infocity Police Station on Sunday (October 10) morning. During the investigation of the case, the body of Manish was recovered from a pond at Namrakani temple of Bhagabanpur village under the Tamando police area.

“On October 9, Manish had met Amrit, Dinesh and Mrutyunjay at around 5.30 pm at the Infocity area. Along with three, he visited a restaurant in the Laxmisagar area and from there, the four people headed for a hotel at Patrapada in the wee hours of Sunday. They had an altercation over the payment of the bill inside the hotel. The verbal fight among them continued even outside the hotel following which the trio attacked Manish. After he collapsed, the three accused persons dumped the body in a pond at the locality to destroy the evidence,” the DCP said.

“The mobile phone of the deceased Manish is yet to be traced. The investigation is underway. We will pray before the court to take the three accused persons on remand for further questioning. All the accused persons have been booked under sections 364 A, 302, 201 and 34 of IPC,” he said.

Even as no external injury marks have been found on the body of Manish, it is believed that he died after being thrashed by his associates during the tussle. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report. The CCTV footages revealed that the three were present with Manish before his death. We have an eyewitness who had seen the accused persons in wet clothes following the incident,” the Bhubaneswar DCP Umasankar Dash said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.