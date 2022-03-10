Odisha Police Arrest 4 Involved in Trade of Illegal Hanuman Coin, Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Odisha Commissionerate Police has busted a racket involved in the trade of Hanuman coins and arrested four persons. As per reports, Bibekananda Mahali of Kendrapada district had taken Rs 3,50,000 from the trio, promising to give a Hanuman coin. The trio kidnapped Mahali and beat him up mercilessly after he allegedly betrayed them, and then sent the video to family demanding cash.

The four accused have been identified as Bhakta Hari Mohapatra, Toshiba Nanda Gochhayat, Pradeep Kumar Behera and Bibekananda Mahali. The first three were arrested for kidnapping Mahali, who was arrested for cheating them.

As per information, the trio had kidnapped Mahali, a resident of Patkura area in Kendrapara district three days ago. They then took him to a lodge in Bharatpur area. Mahali’s family members informed about the incident to police. The police then swung into action and raided the lodge. Mahali was rescued.

Rajat Ray, ACP, Zone-3 said, “We had received a complaint from Mahali’s family and started investigation. Our team was able to trace out the accused. During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Bibek had taken money to provide Hanuman coin. Later he avoid them and the trio kidnapped him and demand cash. Investigation is still going on."

“They did an agreement with another person and gave me cash. They have kidnapped from Cuttack and beaten me brutally," said Bibekananda Mahali.

Three accused have been forwarded to court. Police has intensified investigation to trace out other accused.

