Odisha Police Arrest Fake Doctor Treating Villagers Since Covid-19 Pandemic Outbreak

An illegal medical center was sealed and his owner arrested by the police in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

Bahadur Nayak, a residence of Kumpapada village in the district’s Jagannath Prasad block, worked as a labourer at a spinning mill in Surat, Gujarat. Last year when the pandemic broke out and a nationwide lockdown was imposed, he returned to his village.

Soon after his return, Nayak began providing medical services to the people in the village, without a training. He prescribed and sold medicine for ailments.

Due to the lack of government medical facilities in the neighbourhood villages, people from different parts of the district came to his health center for “treatment”.

Upon receiving information, the police raided his “clinic” and sealed it.

Local residents claimed that similar fake medical centers exist in the district in quite a few numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here