Odisha Police Gurkha Sepoys Recruitment 2019: Jobs with 7th Pay Commission Benefits Out at odishapolice.gov.in

The Odisha Police Special Armed Police Headquarters has invited application for Gurkha Sepoys 2019 for 5th OSAP Baripada and 2nd OSAP Bn., Jharsuguda. The applications are invited from the interested Gurkha male candidates settled in India and Nepal. The Odisha Police Gurkha Sepoys Recruitment 2019 vacancies was announced by the Odisha Police Special Armed Police Headquarters on its official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Interested candidates must visit the official website to fill up the form and check other details. Candidates can ,further, read the Odisha Police Gurkha Sepoys Recruitment 2019 notification here. The Odisha Police has released 73 vacancies in 2nd OSAP Bn., Jharsuguda and 28 vacancies in 5th OSAP Bn, Baripada for the rank of Gurkha Sepoys in Odisha Special Armed Police 2nd Battalion, Jharsuguda, and 5th OSAP Bn. Baripada, Odisha, India.

As per the official notification, the application for both the vacancies should reach the Office of the Commandant, 2nd OSAP Bn., Jharsuguda by latest October 31.

Odisha Police Gurkha Sepoys Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The registration process will end on October 31.

The recruitment test is schedule to take place on November 8. Candidates need to report to the exam center by 7 am.

Pay Scale/Remuneration:

The condition of service will be governed as per GA Department notification No. 32010/Gen, dated 12-11-2013. They shall continue on contractual basis for a period of six years. The period of six years shall be counted from the date of his contractual appointment under rule-5. During the period of contractual appointment they shall draw consolidated monthly remuneration at rs 9,000.

The remuneration shall be enhanced by 10% on completion of each year of service subject to satisfactory performance. On the date of satisfactory completion of six years of contractual service under sub rule(1) of rule 9, they shall be deemed to have been regularly appointed.

On regular appointment they shall be entitled to draw the time scale of pay in 7th Pay Commission 2017, DA and other allowances as admissible in the corresponding Pay Matrix, 2017.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must be a bonafide Gurkha and an inhabitant of Nepal or India.

Candidates from Nepal must possess a valid Citizenship of Nepal.

Education Qualification

Candidate should be class 8 pass from a recognised institution.

Candidate with higher secondary or equivalent degree will get priority from the department

Age Limit:

Candidate must be between 18-25 years as on October 1, 2019.

Age relaxation only applicable to ex-army personnel as per existing rules

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.