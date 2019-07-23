Odisha Police Lodge FIR after Teacher Claims Husband Filmed Nude Videos of Her, Circulated Them Online

Bhubaneswar: A teacher at a government-run school in Odisha’s Nayagarh district has approached the police seeking action against her husband for allegedly shooting nude videos and photographs of her and circulating them on social media.

In an FIR filed at Nuagaon police station, the teacher said her husband and in-laws had been harassing her for several months with demands for more dowry. The woman in her late 20s has a two-year-old son and had married Nalini Ranjan Pradhan after falling in love with him two years ago despite his family’s protests.

“He and his parents had been beating me up lately with dowry demands. Now he has done this utterly condemnable act,” the teacher, who works at a residential school, said on Tuesday.

The woman urged journalists to ensure that the videos are not circulated on social media anymore. “Please delete those material if you received them. I demand strong punishment for this crime,” she said

The teacher said she filed the FIR on July 21, a day after she learnt about the videos circulating online and confronted her husband.

A team of police officials visited Pradhan’s home and seized his laptop and three mobile phones. Pradhan, who works as a travel agent, and his parents had left their home for an undisclosed location before the police arrived, said an official.

The police are yet to get hold of the objectionable video clips and photographs.

“The complainant has failed to produce any evidence that such video clips and photographs were made and circulated on social media as she has alleged. We have registered a case against her husband for dowry torture and violations of provisions of IT Act. Investigations are on,” said Nuagaon police station inspector-in-charge Manorama Mallick.

(With inputs from Nabakishore Mishra)