Odisha: Police Nab Fake Doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain's Sister for Further Probe in Fraud Case

The Odisha Police has nabbed the sister of the matric fail fake doctor, Ramesh Chandra Swain, for further investigation and also raided a house in the Iswarpur area in the Kendrapara district. The police have intensified the probe into the series of crimes committed by Ramesh, who has been accused of duping as many as 17 women after marrying them.

A special squad has brought Ramesh’s sister to Bhubaneswar for quizzing her in connection with her alleged involvement in the frauds committed by her brother. She has been kept at an undisclosed location where she will be questioned. She essayed conspiracy for the crime. She was one of the key associates of Ramesh and she used to help her brother in perpetuating the frauds. She used to receive a good amount of money and jewelry for helping Ramesh in the crimes. Ramesh has duped Rs 4 lakh from a businessman of Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. It has been revealed that Ramesh’s sister was a key conspirator of crime.

D. Venkatraman, the businessman, said, “He has duped Rs 4 lakh from me in the name of the plantation. I have told him many times to return the amount but he did not respond to me and my calls."

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das said, “He has been involved in a variety of crimes. Detailed financial investigation is required to know all about his crime. Police may apply for more days remand of Ramesh."

Ramesh Swain has also duped many people in Kamakshyanagar of Dhenkanal district between 1990 and 2010. He was even involved in illegal logging trafficking and also opened an illegal clinic at Kamakshyanagar and exploited the people.

Saras Panigrahi, the wife of a deceased patient of Ramesh, said, “He has opened an illegal clinic and exploited many people and involved in a kidney racket.”

