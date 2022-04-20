Odisha Police Recovers Rs 32 Lakh Stolen Cash from Hotel Buried Underground in Deogarh

The police have recovered Rs 32 lakh in cash, stolen from a hotel in VSS Marg in Sambalpur on April 15, buried underground at a place in Banakal village in Deogarh district on Wednesday.

The Sambalpur police arrested four accused in connection with the robbery within 16 hours of the complaint. As per reports, four employees of the hotel were involved in the loot. They were hiding the money in a polythene bag near the house of one of the looters.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused identified as Rakesh Behera, Manas Pradhan, Jogesh Behera & Gobind Mallick.

Sambalpur SP B. Gangadhar said, “Suspecting insider involvement, we intensified investigation as per CCTV footage. After interrogating the hotel cook Manas Pradhan, it has been revealed that the stolen money has been hidden underground in Devagarh. The team has recovered Rs 32 Lakh from the spot. Further investigation is going on.”

Prime accused Rakesh Behera quit the job for the last two months. But the other three were working in the hotel. While Rakesh has made a blueprint others helped him.

“I am grateful to the police for recovering stolen money,” said hotel owner Yashbir Singh.

(Reported by Tribikram Pradhan)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.