Odisha Police Recruitment 2018: 1722 Civil Constable Posts, Apply Before 26th July 2018
Odisha Police to fill 1722 vacancies for the post of Civil Constable in 35 Districts. Application process has begun today on the official website of Odisha Police, Bhubaneswar - opssb.nic.in.
Odisha Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1722 vacancies for the post of Civil Constable in 35 Districts has begun today on the official website of Odisha Police, Bhubaneswar - opssb.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018 by following the below mentioned steps:
How to apply for Odisha Police Recruitment 2018 Civil Constable Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.opssb.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Application form for Recruitment of Civil Constable in 35 Districts/ Establishments’ under ‘Latest News and Updates’ to download the application form
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out of the form
Step 5 – Fill the prescribed format of form with required information
Step 6 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with demand draft of examination fee at the below mentioned address:
‘The Concerned Superintendent of police of the Districts as well as police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar’
Direct Link - http://www.opssb.nic.in/Docs/APPLICATION%20FORM%20FOR%20RECRUITMENT%20OF%20CIVIL%20CONSTABLES%20IN%20DISTRICTS(ENGLISH%20VERSION).pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST – NIL
Odisha Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1722
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://www.opssb.nic.in/Docs/ADVERTISEMENT%20%20FOR%20RECRUITMENT%20OF%20CIVIL%20CONSTABLES%20IN%20DISTRICTS(ENGLISH%20VERSION).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant’s age must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 23 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, Educational Achievements, Sports Achievements, National Cadet Crops Certificate (NCC) and Written Test.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of Online Application – 26th July 2018, 5:00 PM
Physical Measurement/ Physical Efficiency Tests – 6th August 2018, 7:00 AM Onwards
-
