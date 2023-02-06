Odisha Preps for Two-day Visit of President Murmu from Feb 10

The Odisha government Monday reviewed the preparedness for President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to the state that will begin on February 10.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra chaired a meeting, which was attended by senior police officers and the heads of all related departments.

Security measures for her visit were discussed at length at the meeting, Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

The president is scheduled to attend two programmes in Bhubaneswar and one event in Cuttack. She is also slated to visit the Lingaraj Temple in the state capital on the morning of February 11, he said.

While the CISF will look after the security of the president during her arrival and departure at the airport, the Odisha Police will make arrangements during her programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, he added.

Tight security measures will be ensured from the airport to the venues of the president’s programmes and Raj Bhavan, Priyadarshi said.

A full dress rehearsal will also be held ahead of Murmu’s visit, officials said.

In Bhubaneswar, the president is scheduled to attend the convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University and another programme at Utkal Mandap on February 10.

Murmu did her graduation in Arts from the varsity in 1979.

The president will inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR in Cuttack on February 11.

