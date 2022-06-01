Odisha: Puri Gets Ready for Rath Yatra as Devotees Allowed to Take Part in Procession

The heritage city of Puri in Odisha is gearing up for the world famous Rath Yatra as the construction of chariots is in full swing. The second coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Minister Pratap Jena for Rath Yatra-2022. Energy Minister Divya Shankar Mishra and Law and Order ADG RK Sharma attended the meeting. It has been decided earlier that devotees are allowed to take part in the Rath Yatra this year.

Emphasizing the crowd management, health services, road and transport, drain and sanitation, and parking facilities was the focal point of the meeting. As a first step, out of the 70 vacant posts, 15 doctors will be appointed to the Puri District Head Quarter Hospital immediately.

Jena said, “We discussed with officials of different departments and servitors of different Nijog for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. We are fully prepared to conduct the festival. After two years of the Covid restriction, devotees are allowed to Puri for the Rath Yatra. In view of a large congregation, the administration is taking all the steps for Rath Yatra.”

“Including the police force, ODRAF, NDRF, and other special forces will be deployed during the Rath Yatra in Puri. We have prepared a master plan for traffic arrangement, cordon arrangement, and crowd management,” said Sharma.

Uninterrupted water supply from Debasnan Purnima to Rath Yatra is arranged and there will be 427 tube wells and 35 piped water supply projects will be available. The energy department is ready to provide an uninterrupted power supply through three grid stations. The district commissioner announced that a special website and mobile app would be developed for the Rath Yatra 2022.

Daitapati Nijog Secretary Ramkrushna Dasmohapatra said, “There was a detailed discussion about the conduct of Snan Purnima and Rath Yatra. How devotees will have darshan in Snan Purnima safely and rituals will be concluded smoothly discussed in the meeting.”

