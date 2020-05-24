INDIA

1-MIN READ

Odisha Ready for Next Level of Industrial Growth in Post-Covid Scenario: Pradhan

File Photo of Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Union minister of petroleum & natural gas and steel also said Odisha has taken remarkable initiatives for making the state an investment destination.

  • PTI Bhubaneswar
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
After successfully tackling the cyclone Amphan, Odisha is now ready for the next level of industrial development in the post-COVID-19 era, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

The Union minister of petroleum & natural gas and steel also said Odisha has taken remarkable initiatives for making the state an investment destination.

"The successful management of cyclone has opened new avenues for investment. The state is now ready for the next higher level of industrial development in the post-COVID-19 scenario, he said while presiding over an interactive meeting over video conference on Saturday.

Pradhan suggested that the central and state governments should work in tandem to achieve that goal.

Taking part in the programme, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said, "We can assure hassle-free business eco-system for the investors along with expeditious grounding of the projects. The state has set higher growth trajectories for the development of industrial infrastructure."

Tripathy said sectoral industrial parks with a delineated land bank are in "ready to move" condition for the investors.

"We need to develop more infrastructure and industrial townships around the industrial clusters," he said.

Outlining the competitive advantage of Odisha as an investment destination, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said, "Along with strategic coastal location, major ports and mineral deposit, the state has developed an industry-ready land bank of 505 square kilometres in different locations."

Being a power surplus state with 17,600 MW of production, Odisha can assure investors quality power supply, Sharma said adding that there is also a natural gas pipeline network across the state.

A single-window clearance system with its robust online portal "Go Swift" ensures timely delivery of various support services to investors, he said.

Sharma also said the state has abundant availability of skilled manpower in the post-COVID scenario.

He said the policy frameworks for the promotion of industries in different sectors like mining and metals, petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, textiles and apparel, IT, ITES and electronics, manufacturing, food processing and tourism will help boost the industries.


