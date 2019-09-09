Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Odisha Relaxes New Traffic Rules for 3 Months After Mob Clashes With Police Over Hefty Fines

An MLA of Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was also fined for parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone by the side of a thoroughfare in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Anand ST Das | News18

Updated:September 9, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Odisha Relaxes New Traffic Rules for 3 Months After Mob Clashes With Police Over Hefty Fines
An MLA of Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was also fined for parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone by the side of a thoroughfare in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the rising public resentment across the state over the provision of hefty fines in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Odisha government on Monday relaxed implementation of the new traffic rules for three months. The government also said it would soon consider reducing the fine amounts.

The move comes two days after scores of people, who were fined for violating the new traffic rules, clashed with a team of law-enforcing police officials in Bhubaneswar. An MLA of Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was also fined for parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone by the side of a thoroughfare in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The MLA from Bhubaneswar-Central constituency, Ananta Narayan Jena, had to pay a fine of Rs 500.

The government had on Friday relaxed the rule for possession of pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates for a month after facing huge outcry against its strict implementation by the authorities since September 1. Under the new law, a violation of air/noise pollution by a vehicle – two-wheeler or four-wheeler – attracts a fine of Rs 10,000 from its owner.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was seen abiding the law by wearing a seat-belt while travelling in his official car on Friday, ordered the three-month relaxation as a way to allow people time to comply with the traffic norms.

“The chief minister has directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go on an overdrive but rather counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of MV Act,” said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday.

The CMO also asked the state transport department to augment public services, strengthen the facilitation centres, open extra counters and conduct camps in public institutions to enable motor vehicle users to update their compliance status.

Odisha’s commerce and transport minister Padmanabha Behera, who had said three days ago that enforcement of the new traffic rules and enhanced fines was “for the good of the people,” said on Monday that the government is now considering to simplify the new law and reduce the fine amounts.

“We feel that the fine amounts in the new law are too high. It is natural for the people to be resentful of the high fine amounts. We will soon decide what changes in the law we can make in order to simplify it and reduce the amounts of fine for various violations of traffic rules,” the minister told News18.

BJD legislator and party spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb had said on Sunday that the state government would raise before the Centre the issues faced by the common people while using their motor vehicles. The amended law being implemented needs further amendment, he had said.

State rural development minister Sushant Singh had said on Friday that “discrepancies in the new law” must be removed in order to help the ordinary people using motor vehicles.

“Changes in society are not brought about simply by enacting laws. Society changes faster than law, and the law often has to catch up. The state government should have started implementing this new law after considering the mindset and financial capabilities of the state’s people,” said Sudarshan Nayak, a retired commissioner of excise.

(With inputs from Manas Mishra.)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram