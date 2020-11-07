Odisha Reports 1,494 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,641 Recoveries

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 2,98,768, with 1,494 more people testing positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,393, a health department official said. The state also registered recovery of 1,641 coronavirus patients taking the total number of cured people to 2,85,174, which is 95.44 per cent of the total caseload.

Odisha currently has 12,148 active patients, the official said. Of the 1,494 new cases reported from all the 30 districts, 867 were from quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 153, followed by Cuttack at 112 and Balasore at 102, the official said. Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Khurda and Sambalpur districts, and two each from Mayurbhanj and Bargarh. The five other deaths were registered in Cuttack, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Puri and Balasore districts.

Khurda has accounted for the highest number of fatalities so far at 242, followed by Ganjam at 231 and Cuttack at 116. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to pre-existing ailments. More than 48.38 lakh sample tests have been conducted so far, the official said.

Of the 51,098 tests conducted on Thursday, 6,395 were RT-PCR tests while 44,510 samples were examined under the Antigen method. The remaining 193 samples were tested under Truenat process, the official said. The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that closure of schools will continue till December 31.

