Odisha Reports 2,995 New COVID Cases, Record 18 Fresh Deaths

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,40,998 on Wednesday as 2,995 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 958, a health official said. The state also registered the recovery of 3,455 patients taking the number of cured people to 2,13,672, which is 88.66 per cent of the total caseload.

Though there has been a decline in the number of new cases, which is below 3,000 for the last three days, Odisha reported 18 deaths, its highest fatality figure, on Wednesday.The state had reported 17 coronavirus deaths on October 5.

Four deaths were reported from Balasore district, two each from Nayagarh, Puri and Sundergarh, and one each from Boudh, Deogarh, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur, the official said. Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 221, followed by Khurda (155) and Cuttack (82).

He said that 1,737 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,258 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 568, followed by Cuttack (166) and Angul (142), the official said.

Odisha now has 26,315 active coronavirus cases. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 35.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,358 on Tuesday. Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked health department officials to remain in contact with the patients undergoing treatment at home and hospitals.

He also advised the officials to ensure that the health of the cured people is also taken care of. During the review meeting, Patnaik was informed that the state government had recommended names of 60 COVID Warriors, who laid their lives during their service, to the Centre for Rs 50 lakh compensation. But the Government of India has given consent to provide compassionate assistance to only one of them.

The state government will draw the attention of the Centre again in this regard, an official statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office said. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy also reviewed the progress about the administration of Favipiravir Therapy for treatment of COVID-19 positive persons undergoing Home isolation in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri Corporation areas.

Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Tripathy directed municipal and district level health authorities to have real-time data of positive persons in home isolation.

