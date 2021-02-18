Odisha Reports 75 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 5 Lakh Inoculated So Far

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday went up to 3,36,397 after 75 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said. The state also registered recovery of 88 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,33,788, which is 99.22 per cent of the caseload.

The state’s case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate remains at 4.16 per cent, he said. Meanwhile, 5,03,614 health care workers and frontline workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm on Wednesday.

Of the 13,230 targeted beneficiaries, 10,919 received jabs on Wednesday which is 82.5 per cent, the official said. Of the 75 new cases detected in 17 of the state’s 30 districts, 46 were reported from different quarantine centres while 29 are local contact cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,912 as no new fatality has been reported since Tuesday, he said. Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Currently, the state has 644 active COVID-19 cases, which is 0.19 per cent of the caseload. The state has so far conducted over 80.81 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 20,229 on Tuesday.

