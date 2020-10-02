Odisha Reports Highest One-day Recovery Of 4,380 COVID Patients

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1: Odisha on Thursday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,380 COVID-19 patients, taking the number of cured people to 1,90,080, a health department official said. The recovery rate in the state now is 85.33 per cent.

A record 17 people also died due to coronavirus taking the number of fatalities to 859, while 3,615 new cases pushed the tally to 2,22,734, the official said. “Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered four deaths. Two patients each succumbed to the infection in Cuttack and Nayagarh districts, and one each in Angul, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri and Rayagada. Of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from various quarantine centres in Odisha, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

Khurda recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 671, followed by Cuttack at 371 and Angul at 188. Odisha now has 31,742 active cases, the official said.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the health department. Over 33 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 49,645 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, Dr Sanghamitra Pati said that Odisha is one of the states in the country to carry on Sero Survey at regular intervals. “Sero Survey is a significant intervention which works as an indicator on Antibodies against COVID-19,” she said.

Pati said the Sero Survey conducted in Gajapaqti district recently after Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Rourkela, revealed that the people in the southern Odisha district have the highest 64.67 per cent people developed antibodies. “Sero Survey will begin in Malkangiri district from October 5. Then the third phase survey will be undertaken in Bhubaneswar. The survey will be carried on in Cuttack also,” she said.

