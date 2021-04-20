Odisha Reports Record 4,761 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally soared to 3,77,464 on Tuesday as a record 4,761 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,953, a health official said. As many as 2,785 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,976 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 820, followed by Sundergarh (673) and Nuapada (534), he said. Nuapada reported three fatalities, while Keonjhar and Rayagada registered one death each. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 27,821 active cases, while 3,47,637 people have recovered from the disease so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 96.68 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 32,349 on Monday. Meanwhile, health officials said that 23 Kumbh Mela returnees, including 13 from Cuttack and 10 from Rayagada, are among the new patients.

