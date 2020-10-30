Odisha RTOs to Operate Tomorrow for 2 Hours, Orders State Transport Department

During the Laxmi Puja holidays, regional transport offices (RTOs) in Odisha will remain open on October 31 for two hours, declared the State Transport Department (STA).

This has been done keeping in mind the fact that many vehicle dealers would want to register their newly sold vehicle at the RTO but there are three consecutive holidays for Laxmi Puja from October 30 to November 1.

STA Odisha shared the order on their official Twitter handle.

RTOs will remain open from 3 PM to 5 PM on 31st October to facilitate registration of vehicles. The RTOs will also approve registration of vehicles done through dealer point on all three days on 30/31Oct, 1st Nov on work from home basis. @CTOdisha pic.twitter.com/uMIax8KmZd — STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) October 29, 2020

To carry on the process of registration, on October 31, RTOs will be opened between 3pm to 5pm for vehicle registration. During these hours, dealers can submit vehicle documents while RTO will grant numbers to the newly sold vehicle.

“For smooth disposal of dealer point registration and approval, you can do it from home for all three days,” said the STA order.

The order further said that the RTOs should check the dealer premises. They also need to ensure that no vehicle is delivered without registration and affixing HSRP number plates. In case a dealer delivers the vehicle without registration and HSRP, then their trade license can be cancelled or suspended.

The roster arrangement for the day will be made accordingly by the RTO. They are also required to inform this to the dealer under their jurisdiction.

RTOs are present in every Indian state and are responsible for preparing a database of the vehicles in the state and the drivers. It is a government agency and comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway. Functions of RTOs include enforcing rules, collecting tax and development of road transport.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind that vehicles that will be sold during Laxmi Puja holidays will need to get registered.

During the festive season of Dussehra, sales of cars have gone up. As per a Business Insider report, leading car manufacturer Maruti’s revenue has risen by 10 percent recently.