Odisha: Russian Found Dead Onboard Cargo Ship Had Head Injury, Says Doctor After Autopsy

A postmortem of Russian engineer Milyakov Sergey who died on a cargo ship off the Paradip coast was conducted at Kujanga hospital in Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

After the autopsy test, the body has been sent back to the Paradip port mortuary where it will be kept till communication from the Russian embassy comes, police informed.

The body was first taken to the Paradip Port Hospital, and then sent to Kujang Government Hospital for the postmortem examination, police said.

The postmortem in-charge, Dr Sagar Behera, said, “It has been reported that the deceased had an injury on his head. However, it is not clear how his head was injured, but the postmortem report will come the day after tomorrow. Then it will be clear." Magistrate and Kujang Tehsildar Prithiparna Mohanty said that nothing has been decided about how to hand over the dead body to the family members.

The ship in which he was found dead was brought to the berth at the Paradip Port and the body of Milyakov Sergey, 51, was taken out by the police in the presence of a magistrate and port authorities.

Sergey died around 4 am on Tuesday but it took some time for the body to be brought out of the ship as it was anchored in the sea, around 45 km away. Attempts to get the body by a small mechanised boat were also not successful due to high tide.

Sergey was the chief engineer of the ship, MB Aldnah, which was on the way to Mumbai from Chittagong in Bangladesh via Paradip.

Jagastinghpur’s Superintendent of Police Akileswar Singh said the preliminary investigation indicated that the Russian engineer died due to a cardiac attack.

The Marine police station in Paradip has registered a case of unnatural death, he added.

A few days ago, two Russian tourists died suspiciously in the Rayagada district, which is now under Crime Branch investigation.

(With inputs from Satyajit Senapati and Sarojkanta Sahoo from Jagatsinghpur)

