Odisha Sees Record One-day Spike Of 4,330 COVID-19 Cases, Toll Crosses 700

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20: Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 4,330 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the state’s infection count to 1,79,880, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 701 with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said, adding that the case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.38 per cent.

“Regret to inform the demise of Ten #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter. According to the official, 4,018 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,45,675, which is 80.98 per cent of the state’s caseload.

Of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from various quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 644, followed by Cuttack 549 and Puri 292, he said.

Sixteen of the state’s 30 districts recorded more than 100 cases each. The deaths were recorded in eight districts – two each in Puri and Cuttack, and one each in Bolangir, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

Odisha currently has 33,451 active cases. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

As many as 27.66 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 51,154 on Saturday, he said. Bhubaneswar reported 325 new cases, taking the tally to 18,592. Of the fresh patients, 38 were from the CRPF campus in the city.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement, said, Our good behaviour and some pleasant words with COVID patients shall ease their pain.” As part of an awareness campaign on home isolation, Special Secretary, Public Health, Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty said coronavirus patients should completely isolate themselves from their family members. The patient in home isolation should check the temperature twice a day and intimate the same to the prescribed contact number, Mohanty, who has recovered from the infection recently, said.

COVID-19 positive pregnant women should be admitted to COVID hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor