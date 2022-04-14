Odisha Shocker: Woman Kills Three-year-old Son in Koraput District, Probe Underway

The villagers in Lukumari in the Koraput district in Odisha were in shock after a woman allegedly killed her three-year-old son. The accused woman, identified as Phulamati Muduli, took the extreme step of killing her son with a sharp weapon. The matter came to light when her neighbours visited her house on Thursday morning and found the boy body in a pool of blood with the neck slit.

Senior police officials reached the spot along with a scientific team and started an investigation into the incident. A special team has also started the investigation by questioning the neighbours.

Koraput SDPO Manoj Kumar Pujari said, “After getting the information, we are investigating the spot with the scientific team and dog squad. Two persons including the woman have been detained in this connection."

The police officials were also inquiring about the woman’s mental condition from the neighbours. Since the tribals of the village consumed country liquor during the celebration of the festival, the police suspected that she might have committed the crime due to intoxication. The motive behind the beheading is yet to be determined. Locals are demanding stern action against the accused. The brutal killing has sparked a wave of mourning in the area.

