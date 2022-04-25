Odisha Sizzles As Mercury Crosses 40°C Across State; No Respite for Next Few Days

Odisha sizzled on Monday as the mercury level crossed 40 degrees Celsius in several parts.

While Sambalpur and Jharsuguda remained the hottest at 42.6 degrees Celsius, the temperature in Hirakud touched 41.2°C till 2.30 pm. Chandbali (40°C), Kendujhar (39°C), Bhubaneswar (38.6°C) and Balasore (37.4°C), too, remained way above normal.

Expert said heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next few days owing to northwesterly winds.

On Sunday, mercury crossed 43 °C in the state, with Sonepur the hottest at 43.8°C and Bhubaneswar at 43.3°C. At least 28 spots crossed the 40°C mark, with Angul at 43.1°C, Talcher at 43°C, Balangir at 42.3°C, Jharsuguda at 42.2°C and Bhawanipatna at 41°C.

Several district administrations have advised people to avoid being outdoors during the heatwave and the state has issued advisory to halt manual work in the open during the period.

In Balangir district, public life has been disrupted due to the severe conditions. “Kumuda hill has become a threat. Due to deforestation, it has been radiating heat. Tel river has gone dry,” said researcher Dola Gobind Bishi.

Environmentalist Sheshadev Behera said, “Cutting trees and lack of plantation are the reasons behind the heatwave. Indravati canal, which is the main source of water across the district, is dry. Along with infrastructure development, we need to focus on environment protection.”

“Peak condition is likely to prevail for the next week. Urbanisation, vehicle emissions, lack of water bodies and deforestation are to blame for the heatwave in the capital city,” said weather expert Sandip Pattnayak.

