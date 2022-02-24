CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha Students Stranded in Ukraine, Families Urge Immediate Govt Intervention

MEA's control room are coordinating with other officials to ensure safe return of Indian individuals in Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

MEA's control room are coordinating with other officials to ensure safe return of Indian individuals in Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Close to 3,000 Odias, including students, are reportedly stranded in Ukraine.

In the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, people from different places have been stranded in the war-affected country. As per reports, about 3,000 people, including students, from Odisha are stranded in Ukraine.

The worried family members have urged the Centre as well as Odisha government to take necessary steps for the safe rescue.

As per reports, about 20 students from Jharsuguda, around 15 students from Dhenkanal are studying and stuck in Ukraine. Similarly, students from Sundargarh, Baleswar, Ballangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Bargarh were stranded also in Ukraine.

first published:February 24, 2022, 22:30 IST