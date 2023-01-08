Odisha: Talcher Fertilizer Plant to be Operational By October 2024, Says Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya

India’s first and largest coal gasification-based urea plant in Odisha’s Talcher will be operational by October 2024, Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Saturday.

With the goal of making the the country self-reliant in the urea sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the coal gasification plant in Talcher in 2018 and the work for the project is currently in progress. It will be dedicated to the nation before October 2024, Mandaviya told reporters during his official visit to Talcher Fertilizers Ltd in Angul on Saturday.

With the establishment of the plant, the country will produce urea by using its natural resource coal and will be able to meet its energy requirements, he said.

It must be noted that the Rs 13,200 Crore Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL) project is an attempt to revive the shutdown plant formerly owned by the Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).

PM Modi had laid the foundation for the urea plant in September 2018, however, the project was reportedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mandaviya is on a three-day visit to Odisha. He reached Bhubaneswar on Friday evening and went to Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. On returning from Angul on Saturday, he attended the fourth convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(Reporting by Bhikari Mohanty from Angul, Sumanta Sunadray from Bhubaneswar and Akhaya Mishra from Puri)

Read all the Latest India News here