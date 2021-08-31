Odisha Targets to Complete Vaccination Drive by December 2021

Ahead of the possible third wave, the Odisha government has ramped up the Covid vaccination. The State government is targeting to complete the inoculation by December if the supply of vaccines goes smoothly without any interruption.

Informing about the current status of the vaccination drive in Odisha, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Bijay Panigrahi, said that the immunisation process is underway in a smooth manner as the Centre has supplied vaccines over and above the State’s share this month.

“Till date, around 2.20 crore Covid jabs have been administered across the State. As many as 1.66 crore (54% of the total figure) beneficiaries have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 53 lakh individuals have been fully immunised. Currently, 28.54 lakh Covishield and 4. 54 lakh Covaxin doses are available in stock."

All districts have been ordered to prioritise administering the second jabs to the beneficiaries. The government has set a deadline for vaccinating all teachers and non-teaching faculties by September 5 for which dedicated vaccination centres have been set up.

“The vaccination process is underway at over 1,400 centres. Over a lakh pregnant women have also been vaccinated to date" said Panigrahi.

On surge in cases of infections among the children and adolescent groups, Panigrahi said that “while around 8% of children were infected during the first wave of Covid, the figure in the second wave stood at 10%. There is no detailed information about the new variant C-1.2."

Pradipta Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare department said: “The State government has been taking all precautionary measure for the possible third wave. Giving priority to children, the government is being prepared health infrastructure for paediatric treatment. More than 3,000 beds have been arranged in different hospitals and 4,500 doctors and medical staff have been trained. Similarly, a serological survey has started in 12 districts of Odisha. The survey will run till September 15, 2021. It has directed all district collectors to take necessary steps for the possible third wave."

