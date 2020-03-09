Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Odisha Teacher Held for Repeatedly Raping Minor Students in School

The teacher of an upper primary school at Karada under Panikoili police station was arrested on Sunday on the basis of complaints filed by the parents of the victims.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Odisha Teacher Held for Repeatedly Raping Minor Students in School
Representative image.

Jajpur: A 31-year-old teacher of a government-run school was arrested for allegedly raping two minor students repeatedly in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

The teacher of an upper primary school at Karada under Panikoili police station was arrested on Sunday on the basis of complaints filed by the parents of the victims.

Ajaya Kumar Jena, Inspector In-charge of Panikoili police station, said the part-time instructor was accused of repeatedly raping two students from class 6 in the school premises after classes were over on the pretext of teaching them privately.

The man had forced the two girls to enter into a physical relationship with him threatening them with dire consequences, Jena said.

The matter came to the fore on Friday after one of the girls told her mother that she will not go to school anymore. When asked about the reason, she narrated the incident.

After the school authorities allegedly did not respond to the plea of the girl's father, he lodged a complaint against the teacher with police on Saturday night.

Soon after, another man reached the police station and complained that his daughter too was sexually abused by the same teacher.

When contacted, Jajpur District Education Officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said an inquiry will be launched into the incident and allegations against the part-time instructor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram