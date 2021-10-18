Odisha Teacher Missing Case: Detained School Committee President Escapes from Custody, 3 Cops Suspended

The president of a school managing committee, who was detained in connection with his alleged role in the missing of a lady teacher Mamita Meher, has escaped from police custody in the Bolangir district. The accused is identified as Govinda Sahu, the president of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling under the Sindhekela Police limits of the Kalahandi district.

Mamita’s brother, Bunty had lodged an FIR accusing Sahu’s direct involvement in the missing of his sister. He was detained in Titlagarh Police Barrack. But he managed to escape from police custody. It has raised serious questions regarding the security arrangements at the Titlagarh police barrack.

Titlagarh Police had installed checking points at several places in the town to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, three constables who were guarding Sahu at the barrack were suspended from service by the Titlagarh SP for neglecting in duty. Rakesh Biswal, Daya Jani and Rabindra Jhileni were suspended from service.

Politics warm up on this issue. BJP demands the removal of the Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, in connection with lady teacher Mamita missing case.

BJP MP Basant Panda said, “The minister had good relations with Govind Sahu, BJP demands removal of the minister on this issue.”

Santosh Singh Saluja, Congress MLA, Kantabanji said, “Sex scandal was going on in school. Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra has good relation with the school president Sahu. The minister has involvement with the absconding case of Sahu.

So Minister Dibyashankar should resign in view of fair investigation.”

Responding to the allegation of opposition parties, Minister Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra said, “Law will take its own course, we have full faith in the system. Anyone found guilty shall be punished.”

