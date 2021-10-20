Odisha Teacher Murder: Govind Sahu Killed Victim to Take Revenge, Say Police

Revealing the details on findings of the investigation into Mamita Meher murder case, DIG (Northern Range) Deepak Kumar, today informed that the deceased teacher was aware of two extramarital affairs of main accused Govind Sahu and she had warned him to bring his illicit affairs to the fore.

At a presser, the senior cop said that since the 24-year-old teacher of Sunshine Model School, Mahaling in Kalahandi district, had threatened Sahu, who was the president of the School Management Committee (SMC), to expose him, the latter was holding a grudge against her. To take revenge, he decided to eliminate her.

“After strangulating her to death inside his car on October 8, Sahu took the body to the under-construction stadium of the school for disposal. The accused burnt the body with the help of cardboard and a tyre before burying it. The next morning, he closed the pit,” said the DIG.

After obtaining shreds of evidence, nine teams conducted raids at various places to nab the accused. The driver of the vehicle used in the crime has been detained and investigation is underway to know the extent of his involvement in the crime.

Earlier in the day, the accused was produced before Bongamunda JMFC court.

The Balangir police have appealed to the court to take him on remand for further interrogation. The accused will be taken for recreation of the crime scene, the senior cop added.

Taking cognizance of the murder case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed Odisha DGP Abhay to ensure a fair investigation into the matter. The NCW also directed the Odisha Police to provide security to the family of Mamita Meher.

The Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) Minati Behera earlier served a notice to SPs of Balangir and Kalahandi districts asking them to submit probe a report within 15 days.

