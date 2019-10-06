Odisha TET Answer Key 2019 Released at bseodisha.nic.in, Check via Link Here
Candidates who appeared for the OTET 2019 examination can visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in to check the answer key.
Image for representation.
OTET Answer Key 2019 Released: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the or OTET 2019 Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in to check the answer key. The candidates can also access the answer key through this direct link.
BSE Odisha has also opened a window to challenge the answer key on its website. Candidates can file their objections until October 10, 2019. The exam was conducted on August 5, 18 and September 22.
Steps to Download OTET Answer Key 2019
Step 1- Visit official website i.e. bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2- Scroll Down to the Latest news Section
Step 3- Find and Click on OTET-2019(Prov. Scoring Key & Challenge)
Step 4- You will be redirected to the login page of OTET
Step 5- Use your Login Credentials to log into the portal
Step 6- Find Link to Download OTET Answer Key 2019 PDF file
