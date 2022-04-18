Odisha: Thousands of Drivers Slam Brakes on Bhubaneswar, Protest for Security, Insurance Cover

Thousands of members of the Odisha Drivers’ Association (ODA) on Monday launched an overnight protest at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar demanding security and insurance cover for death due to accidents.

The protesters alleged that although their association had organised a massive rally in the state capital a few months ago and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the government, no heed was paid.

The association members have threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are not met.

“Drivers from 314 blocks in 30 districts joined the protest today. We will continue our protest until our 11-point charter of demands is fulfilled," said Prashant Muduli, president of Odisha Drivers’ Association.

A driver participating in the protest said, “The government has been deceiving us by making false promises. We have been providing uninterrupted service across the state, but no one is concerned about us. We will not move out of the city until our demands are met."

“Our demands are minimal like security and insurance," rued another driver.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that a committee will be formed to examine the demands and take a call on them in three months.

“The state government is aware of the demands of the drivers. A special committee will be formed soon. The committee will visit some states and study the welfare measures taken for the drivers there. Based on its recommendations, we will take a call,” said state transport minister Padmanav Behera.

Muduli said, “Three months ago, we had threadbare discussions with the state government on our demands and we were promised action. Now, the state has again sought time. This can’t go on.”

