Odisha: Thousands of Protesting Drivers Halt Traffic in Bhubaneswar

A protest by the drivers’ association in Bhubaneswar halted the capital city for half of the day in the scorching heat. More than 40,000 drivers gathered and blocked the traffic on various demands. The strike exposed the failure of the police and administration, though 25 platoons of force had been deployed while section 144 was in place.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “We have a pre-discussion with the drivers association. They also assured that all members will stay outside Bhubaneswar. Only delegates will come for discussion. But in some places, it created traffic problems due to road blocking and violence. We are collecting CCTV & video footage. Action will be taken as per the report.”

As per information, the khaki uniform created confusion for police to control the situation.

Sharat Sahu, Retd. Police Officer said, “City dwellers have to face so many problems due to agitation in the Capital city. Police should be more vigilant ahead of any protest and take precautionary steps.”

“It is negligence. Ahead of any agitation, there should be a special route for emergency service. As per the intelligence report, police should take action,” said Social Activist Chidatmika Khatua.

The drivers protested demanding fulfilment of several demands including security and insurance cover for death due to accidents.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.