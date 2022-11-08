Odisha: Three Drown While Taking Holy Dip on Kartik Purnima

At least three people, including a class 10 student, drowned in different places in Odisha's Ganjam district in the last two days while taking a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, police said on Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Harish Chandra Mallick and 55-year-old Sanju Dakua drowned in a pond in Pattapur area on Tuesday morning, while 15-year-old Gayatrishree Jagannath drowned in the sea in Humma area on Monday evening.

The bodies were fished out and handed over to their families, a police officer said.

Cases of unnatural death were registered and an investigation is underway, he added.

