1-MIN READ

Odisha: Three Drown While Taking Holy Dip on Kartik Purnima

PTI

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 23:30 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Cases of unnatural death were registered and an investigation is underway. (Representative image/News18)

The bodies were fished out and handed over to their families, a police officer said.

At least three people, including a class 10 student, drowned in different places in Odisha's Ganjam district in the last two days while taking a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, police said on Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Harish Chandra Mallick and 55-year-old Sanju Dakua drowned in a pond in Pattapur area on Tuesday morning, while 15-year-old Gayatrishree Jagannath drowned in the sea in Humma area on Monday evening.

The bodies were fished out and handed over to their families, a police officer said.

Cases of unnatural death were registered and an investigation is underway, he added.

first published:November 08, 2022, 23:30 IST
last updated:November 08, 2022, 23:30 IST